MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $127,000 Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 333,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,376,000 after acquiring an additional 69,389 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $164.16 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $178.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.27. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.47.

ALNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $3,746,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265,633 shares in the company, valued at $33,174,905.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,066 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,373. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

