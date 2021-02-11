MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MTUAY stock opened at $119.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.05 and a 200-day moving average of $105.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $153.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.60.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

