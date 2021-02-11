MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MTUAY stock opened at $119.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.05 and a 200-day moving average of $105.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $153.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.60.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

