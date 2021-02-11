MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MTUAY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, December 11th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of MTUAY opened at $119.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.05 and a 200-day moving average of $105.93. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $153.45. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

