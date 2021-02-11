MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2021 // Comments off

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MTUAY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, December 11th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of MTUAY opened at $119.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.05 and a 200-day moving average of $105.93. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $153.45. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.