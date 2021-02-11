MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Buys 1,821 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 0.4% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS opened at $189.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $344.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.99. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

