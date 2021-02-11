Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSGM opened at $30.00 on Monday. Motorsport Games has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes mobile racing games and esports. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc is a subsidiary of Motorsport Network, LLC.

