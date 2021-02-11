MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Trading 5.6% Higher

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)’s stock price traded up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.42. 430,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 285,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a market cap of $14.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.21.

MoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOSY)

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

