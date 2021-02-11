Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 464 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,105.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,267 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,286.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,228.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,195.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price objective (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

