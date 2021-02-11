MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €130.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) received a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 35.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €118.67 ($139.61).

ETR:MOR opened at €96.12 ($113.08) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €95.64 and its 200-day moving average is €98.83. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.02. MorphoSys AG has a 52-week low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 52-week high of €125.20 ($147.29).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

