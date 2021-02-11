Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Insider Bruce Rogers Sells 4,654 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) insider Bruce Rogers sold 4,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $186,299.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,173.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bruce Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Bruce Rogers sold 11,240 shares of Morphic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $339,335.60.

On Monday, January 4th, Bruce Rogers sold 11,950 shares of Morphic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $391,004.00.

MORF opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.15.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MORF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

