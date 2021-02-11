Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Sells $657,898.76 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 16,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $657,898.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MORF stock opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.15.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Morphic in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,954,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,557,000 after purchasing an additional 135,711 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth $1,372,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth $929,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

