Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NRDBY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $8.93.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers personal banking and services for household customers through various channels. It also provides business banking, payments and transaction, asset-based lending, and sales and receivable financing services for corporate and household customers.

