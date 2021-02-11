Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY)

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MDIBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mediobanca reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MDIBY traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,518. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.15. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $10.77.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

