Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY)

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MDIBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mediobanca reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MDIBY traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,518. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.15. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $10.77.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

