Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY)

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FLIDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

OTCMKTS FLIDY remained flat at $$3.60 during trading hours on Thursday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12.

FLSmidth & Co A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services to the cement and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Mining and Cement segments. The company also engages in the mining activities. It explores for copper, gold, iron ore, coal, and battery metals. It offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

