Morgan Stanley Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $70.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.58.

NYSE UBER traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,018,547. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50. The stock has a market cap of $110.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,468 shares in the company, valued at $11,854,702.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,367,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,356,040 over the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

