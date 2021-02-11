Morgan Stanley Boosts SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $65.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.71.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $68.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.20. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

