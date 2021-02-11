Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:MNR)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report issued on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MNR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

Shares of MNR stock opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after acquiring an additional 22,299 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

