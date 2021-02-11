Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment has raised its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a payout ratio of 248.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Monmouth Real Estate Investment to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.1%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 0.78. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. National Securities started coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

