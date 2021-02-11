Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. This includes heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). “

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MOD. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday. DA Davidson raised Modine Manufacturing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of MOD stock opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37. The company has a market cap of $722.98 million, a P/E ratio of -127.82, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOD. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 67.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,231,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 897,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,948,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,679,000 after acquiring an additional 275,943 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 24.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,392,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 274,200 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $1,143,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 231,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 174,553 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Modine Manufacturing (MOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.