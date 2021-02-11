Model N Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 666 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,181% compared to the typical volume of 52 call options.

In other Model N news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 3,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $125,156.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,745,914.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 17,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $562,840.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,985,906.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,010 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,133,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,787,000 after buying an additional 1,305,671 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,463,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 805,240 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the third quarter valued at $24,196,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,115,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,481,000 after purchasing an additional 620,760 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 1,420.4% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 193,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 180,826 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MODN. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.50 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.22.

MODN stock opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.21. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -104.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Model N will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

