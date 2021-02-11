(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of (MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of (MKGAY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded (MKGAY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. AlphaValue upgraded (MKGAY) to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded (MKGAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. (MKGAY) has an average rating of Hold.

(MKGAY) stock opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. (MKGAY) has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $42.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate & Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

