Mixin (XIN) Trading Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. Mixin has a market capitalization of $90.69 million and $761,060.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin token can now be purchased for about $170.36 or 0.00380725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mixin has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 532,359 tokens. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

