Miles Ingrey-Counter Purchases 5 Shares of Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) (LON:AVON) Stock

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) (LON:AVON) insider Miles Ingrey-Counter purchased 5 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,130 ($40.89) per share, with a total value of £156.50 ($204.47).

Miles Ingrey-Counter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Miles Ingrey-Counter sold 3,147 shares of Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,502 ($45.75), for a total value of £110,207.94 ($143,987.38).

On Tuesday, January 5th, Miles Ingrey-Counter purchased 5 shares of Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,290 ($42.98) per share, with a total value of £164.50 ($214.92).

AVON stock opened at GBX 3,185 ($41.61) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,270.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,760.45. Avon Rubber p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 1,788.10 ($23.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,650 ($60.75). The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87. The company has a market cap of £988.09 million and a PE ratio of 7.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a GBX 18.06 ($0.24) dividend. This is an increase from Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L)’s previous dividend of $9.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.12%.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) Company Profile

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

