Middleton & Co Inc MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,496 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.3% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Microsoft by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 6,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,831 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $44,002,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $242.82 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $245.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.55 and a 200-day moving average of $215.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.63.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

