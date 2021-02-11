Middlefield Can-Global REIT Income Fund (TSE:RCO.UN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.94

Middlefield Can-Global REIT Income Fund (TSE:RCO.UN)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and traded as high as $9.95. Middlefield Can-Global REIT Income Fund shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

About Middlefield Can-Global REIT Income Fund (TSE:RCO.UN)

Middlefield Can-Global REIT Income Fund is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Middlefield Capital Corporation. The fund invests in public equity markets. It primarily focuses on equity based securities of issuers operating in Canada and global real estate sectors utilizing active and low cost passive portfolio management.

