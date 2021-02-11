Midas Price Tops $2.59 (MIDAS)

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Midas coin can now be purchased for $2.59 or 0.00005478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Midas has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. Midas has a total market cap of $3.48 million and $409.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00024900 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001032 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000093 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000076 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001821 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Midas Profile

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. The official website for Midas is midas.investments

Buying and Selling Midas

