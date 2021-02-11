Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Cascend Securities

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Cascend Securities from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cascend Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.97.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.28. 884,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,247,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $87.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,200 shares of company stock worth $10,563,750. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

