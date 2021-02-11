Michael Walrath Sells 278,400 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Director Michael Walrath sold 278,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $5,064,096.00.
Michael Walrath also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 2nd, Michael Walrath sold 234,997 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $4,032,548.52.
Shares of YEXT stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.68. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.90.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 7.6% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 100.0% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 292.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 124.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 66.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 13,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Yext presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.61.
Yext Company Profile
Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.
Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.