Michael Walrath Sells 278,400 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Director Michael Walrath sold 278,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $5,064,096.00.

Michael Walrath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Michael Walrath sold 234,997 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $4,032,548.52.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.68. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 7.6% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 100.0% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 292.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 124.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 66.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 13,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Yext presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.61.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

