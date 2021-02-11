Michael J. Mcelhaugh Sells 20,000 Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,307,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,537,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 3.15. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 28.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

