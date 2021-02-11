M&G’s (MGPUF) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MGPUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. M&G currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS MGPUF opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28. M&G has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $3.24.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

