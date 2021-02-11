MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

MGM Resorts International has decreased its dividend payment by 64.2% over the last three years.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.28. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $36.70.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MGM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.82.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

