MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Raised to $34.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGM. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $36.70.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 240.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 64,355 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $857,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

