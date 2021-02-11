MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Shares of MGM stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $36.47. 12,584,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,940,998. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $36.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGM. Bank of America raised shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.82.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

