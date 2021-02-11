MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded shares of MGM China from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of MCHVF stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37. MGM China has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $1.71.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company engages in the development and operation of casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as in the provision of hotel management services; and the development of integrated resorts in Macau.

