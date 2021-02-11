M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 5,355 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $2,046,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $51.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $216.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $40.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

