M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,179 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 62,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,606.30. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $186,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,468 shares of company stock worth $11,716,646. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $117.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $118.40. The company has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.09 and its 200-day moving average is $84.25.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 3.31%.

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.12.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

