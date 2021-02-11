M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $387,000 Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Cummins by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins stock opened at $245.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.81. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $254.13. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.70.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

