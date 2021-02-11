M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 284.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $160.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.84 and a 200 day moving average of $160.92. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,427 shares of company stock valued at $18,051,409 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

