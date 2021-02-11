Meyer Handelman Co. Takes Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,435,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,635,000 after purchasing an additional 696,379 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,828,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,592,000 after purchasing an additional 66,244 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,785,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,957,000 after purchasing an additional 363,627 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,598,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,599,000 after purchasing an additional 607,126 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.29.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

