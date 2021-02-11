Meyer Handelman Co. Reduces Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,285 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $43.60.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

