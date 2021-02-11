Meyer Handelman Co. Purchases New Shares in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sony by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,728,000 after purchasing an additional 399,314 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Sony by 6,200.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,214,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,477 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in Sony by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,072,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Sony by 20,822.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 724,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,291,000 after purchasing an additional 721,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sony by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,050,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. 7.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNE opened at $113.31 on Thursday. Sony Co. has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $118.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

