Meyer Handelman Co. Increases Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 61.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,019,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,127 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 182.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 931,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,307,000 after acquiring an additional 602,193 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 73.4% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,400,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,647,000 after acquiring an additional 592,590 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,806,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,997,000 after acquiring an additional 365,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,837,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,785,000 after acquiring an additional 311,285 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL opened at $62.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.16. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.15%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.