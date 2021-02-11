Meyer Handelman Co. Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.1% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,447 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,660,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,337 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $104,089,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,729,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $304,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.96 on Wednesday, reaching $46.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,940,229. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

