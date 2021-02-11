Meyer Handelman Co. Cuts Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 69,951 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 21,945 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 537,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 61,352 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 882.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 22,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,036,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 161,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,097,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 159,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

NYSE:MRO opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRO. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Marathon Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.69.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.