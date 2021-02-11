Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) shares rose 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.50 and last traded at $51.20. Approximately 214,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 352% from the average daily volume of 47,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.30.

MCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.17.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.22. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 8,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $447,615.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.