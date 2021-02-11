MetaHash (MHC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $329,286.00

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded 37.6% higher against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $329,286.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,538,768,854 coins and its circulating supply is 2,369,209,736 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

