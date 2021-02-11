Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 2,881 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.09% of Federated Hermes worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

NYSE FHI opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.15%.

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 8,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $230,492.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 540,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,313,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,721. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

