Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,243 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 70.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 173.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley upgraded Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,340 shares of company stock worth $2,462,884 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $46.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $53.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average is $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

