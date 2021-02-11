Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases Shares of 72,503 WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in WestRock by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 37,882 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in WestRock by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in WestRock by 52.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 608,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,123,000 after purchasing an additional 209,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in WestRock by 14.1% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average is $38.57.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

