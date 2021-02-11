Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 375.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,584 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 696.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,420,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,349 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after buying an additional 877,870 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,772.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after buying an additional 816,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,020,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,281,000 after buying an additional 813,477 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $51.12 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

