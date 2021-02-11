Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Meredith (NYSE:MDP) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE MDP opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. Meredith has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.26.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $901.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.82 million. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Meredith will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith in the third quarter worth about $132,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Meredith in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Meredith by 39.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 460,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 131,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Meredith by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

